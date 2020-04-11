Motorola Brings Out Its Razr 'Blush Gold' Edition

In this lockdown period, the smartphone company Motorola has come up with its special edition of mobile. Motorola company has started selling its 'Blush Gold' edition which is a Razr foldable smartphone.

A few specifications of this mobile are:

• 2510 MAH battery

• 6 GB RAM

• Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

• 6.2-inch foldable main display

• Colours Available: Noir Black and Blush Gold

• Dual-Tone appearance

Coming to price, this mobile is available @ USD 1,499.99…