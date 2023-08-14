Motorola launches 'moto e13' with 8GB RAM & 128GB storage

New Delhi: Global smartphone brand Motorola on Monday announced the launch of the 'moto e13' smartphone in an all-new variant featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The moto e13 in 8GB + 128GB will be available at Rs 8,999 starting August 16 on Flipkart, leading retail stores and motorola.in, the company said in a statement.

It comes in three colours -- Cosmic Black, Aurora Green and Creamy White.

"The moto e13 is an epitome of excellence, combining unbeatable technology and seamless performance," the company added.

The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T606 octa-core processor, and comes with a premium acrylic glass (PMMA) body.

It features a vibrant 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that delivers an immersive visual experience.

Moreover, it comes with Dolby Atmos audio, and features a 5000mAh battery.

"With its segment-first IP52 water-repellent design, you no longer need to worry about spills and splashes ruining your device when you're on the move," the company said.

The smartphone also comes with the support of dual-band Wi-Fi (both 5GHz and 2.4GHz), a convenient USB Type-C 2.0 connector, and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology.

Additionally, it features a 13MP AI-powered camera system, designed to deliver picture-perfect memories.

"Intelligent features like Auto Smile Capture recognise smiling faces and snap the perfect shot, while Face Beauty and Portrait mode enhance your photos automatically," the smartphone maker added.