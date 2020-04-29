Music Giant Spotify Stands Top Bagging Decent Revenue

We have already heard about the drop in all the financial outputs of many companies. This due to the pandemic Covid-19 is making everyone to sit at home. As it is the lockdown period, all the major businesses are shut down.

But your surprise, the music giant Spotify has bagged decent revenue amidst the Corona period. This company has announced its revenue and according to sources, this company has bagged 2 billion standing as the world's biggest music service.

Besides the revenue increase, the company also added 31 per cent, new users, to its application and now has 286 million users. 130 million users, on the whole, are the premium customers and the rest of them are regular ones.

Spotify company also added new services to its application… This application now has playlists, news podcasts, and additional music programs. And these programs are launched amidst the Corona period.