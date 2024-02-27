Netflix Ends Apple Billing for Legacy Subscribers

Netflix has officially announced that it will no longer support billing through Apple iTunes for long-time subscribers. Instead, these subscribers must now pay Netflix directly using a credit or debit card. Momo Zhao, a Netflix representative, confirmed to The Verge that this change applies to all basic plan members who previously used iTunes as their payment method.







Netflix stopped working with Apple Pay and didn’t inform me. Now I’m locked out of my $9.99 a month price I had paid for years and I had to get charged $31 until I get a refund through Apple. 🙃🫠 Love this! — 𝑀𝑒𝑔𝒶𝓃 (@meganNwalsh) February 25, 2024





For subscribers who have enjoyed the old $9.99 price for years, this marks the end of an era. They will now have to adapt to a price increase or opt for a cheaper plan with advertisements. This transition highlights the evolving landscape of streaming services and their pricing models.

The decision to end billing through Apple follows a history of contention between Netflix and the tech giant. Despite Apple introducing in-app subscription options in 2010, Netflix only adopted them in 2015 due to disagreements over Apple's revenue cut. Eventually, in late 2018, Netflix ceased offering in-app subscriptions altogether, signalling a definitive shift in its payment strategy.

With Inputs from The Verge