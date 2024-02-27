Live
- SC orders TN District Collectors to respond to ED summons
- Shadowfax secures $100 mn in Series E funding led by TPG NewQuest
- Water shortage looms as Kabini reservoir levels plummet
- Congress MLA voices concerns over developmental works
- Delhi HC orders inclusion of Delhi Chess Association representatives in AICF voter list
- Byju's saga: Investors, edtech company battle it out at NCLT
- Renowned environmentalist K M Chinnappa dies at 84
- MWC 2024: Harvard Labs' Polar ID: A Game-Changer in Smartphone Security
- Is Rashmika Mandanna Confirming Her Marriage with Vijay Deverakonda? Fans Speculate After Viral Post.
- Rajeshwar Rajesh addressed awareness meeting
Just In
Netflix Ends Apple Billing for Legacy Subscribers
Netflix transitions grandfathered iTunes subscribers to a direct payment method, marking the end of an era for some long-time users.
Netflix has officially announced that it will no longer support billing through Apple iTunes for long-time subscribers. Instead, these subscribers must now pay Netflix directly using a credit or debit card. Momo Zhao, a Netflix representative, confirmed to The Verge that this change applies to all basic plan members who previously used iTunes as their payment method.
For subscribers who have enjoyed the old $9.99 price for years, this marks the end of an era. They will now have to adapt to a price increase or opt for a cheaper plan with advertisements. This transition highlights the evolving landscape of streaming services and their pricing models.
The decision to end billing through Apple follows a history of contention between Netflix and the tech giant. Despite Apple introducing in-app subscription options in 2010, Netflix only adopted them in 2015 due to disagreements over Apple's revenue cut. Eventually, in late 2018, Netflix ceased offering in-app subscriptions altogether, signalling a definitive shift in its payment strategy.
With Inputs from The Verge