Nothing Phone (1) begins receiving the Android 13 Open Beta update

The Android 13 Open Beta update for Nothing Phone (1) is available, promised by Carl Pei. The limited beta update of the phone was released in November, and the open beta is all set to go in two weeks, and Carl Pei announced that Nothing Phone Android 13 Open Beta update (1) for US users The US will also be released soon.

While Android 13 Open Beta is gradually being rolled out in our existing markets, we will be extending it to the US market via a testing program with access to Phone (1). Would love to get feedback from our community there. Stay tuned. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 15, 2022

Phone users (1) can get early access to Android 13 credit goes to the Open Beta update. Users can test the functionality of the operating system and provide feedback if they find any bugs or issues.



Nothing mentions, however, that the flaws will inevitably be flaws discovered while testing because the programme is still in its beta stage and has yet to be completed, not yet completed. Nothing brand claims that Google Pay and Netflix will work. If you are part of the beta program and want to update, click to update and click Settings > System > System update. When the update message appears, click on it and your Nothing Phone (1) now has Android 13 installed.