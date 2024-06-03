OnePlus Nord 4 Expected to Launch in July: Rumored Features

The OnePlus Nord 4 is anticipated to debut in the Indian market in the third week of July. Although an official announcement has yet to be made, various leaks have surfaced, shedding light on the potential features of this upcoming device. As the successor to the Nord 3, which launched last July, the Nord 4 is generating significant buzz.



OnePlus Nord 4: Expected Features

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Nord 4 will sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1.5K. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. The device is likely to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring robust performance and ample storage space.

The smartphone will reportedly run on OnePlus’s custom ColorOS, based on Android 14. Camera-wise, the Nord 4 is expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP primary camera equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera is rumoured to be a 16MP unit, ideal for selfies and video calls.

One of the highlights is the battery; leaks suggest the OnePlus Nord 4 will be equipped with a 5500mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging. This should provide substantial battery life and quick recharge times. Additional features might include an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and an in-display fingerprint scanner for enhanced security. The device was also spotted on the Geekbench listing under the model number CPH2621, further hinting at its imminent release.

OnePlus Nord 4: Expected Pricing in India

While exact pricing details are not yet available, the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be priced similarly to its predecessor. The OnePlus Nord 3 was launched with a starting price of ₹33,999 for the base variant, which included 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s reasonable to anticipate that the Nord 4 will be in the same price range.

Possible Launch of OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

In addition to the Nord 4, there are speculations that OnePlus might also introduce the Nord CE 4 Lite around the same time. According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, the Nord CE 4 Lite is rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This model might be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and run on Android 14. It is expected to house a 5500mAh battery and be priced under ₹20,000, making it a more budget-friendly option.

While these details are based on leaks and rumours, they paint an exciting picture of what to expect from the OnePlus Nord 4. The official announcements from OnePlus will provide concrete details and confirm the speculations. With its rumoured high-end features and competitive pricing, the OnePlus Nord 4 is poised to make a significant impact in the mid-range smartphone market in India. The potential simultaneous release of the Nord CE 4 Lite could also cater to a wider audience, offering a range of options for different budget levels.