OnePlus Nord Buds 3 TWS Earbuds Launched with ANC: Price and Features

OnePlus has introduced its latest budget-friendly TWS earbuds, the Nord Buds 3, exclusively in the Indian market. These new earbuds come packed with impressive features, including Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and extended battery life, at an affordable price. Positioned as the budget alternative to the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro, the Nord Buds 3 aims to offer premium features at a more accessible price point.



OnePlus Nord Buds 3: Price in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are priced at just Rs 2,299, making them a compelling option for consumers seeking quality without breaking the bank. Available in two colour options—grey and white—these earbuds will go on sale starting September 20 in India.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3: Features

Despite being positioned in the budget segment, the Nord Buds 3 comes equipped with ANC support, a feature typically reserved for more expensive models. With 12.4mm dynamic drivers, similar to the Nord Buds 3 Pro, these earbuds deliver powerful sound, especially for bass enthusiasts. The tuning is adjusted to suit the budget price, ensuring an optimal listening experience.

The Nord Buds 3 offers up to 36dB of noise cancellation, and users can easily toggle the ANC on or off via the earbuds or the compatible app. Additionally, the earbuds support Google Fast Pair, simplifying the pairing process with devices like smartphones and PCs.

These earbuds are built for durability, with an IP55 rating that protects against dust and sweat, making them ideal for workouts. Each earbud is equipped with a 58mAh battery, while the charging case features a 440mAh capacity, charged via a USB-C port. OnePlus claims the Nord Buds 3 can last over 23 hours with ANC enabled and up to 43 hours with ANC turned off.