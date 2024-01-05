OpenAI GPT Store Set to Launch Next Week, Offering Custom AI Agent Marketplace

OpenAI is gearing up to launch its GPT Store, enabling users to share and sell personalized AI agents created with the GPT-4 language model. Initially scheduled for November, the store's opening was delayed, but it is now set to officially launch next week. Subscribers of ChatGPT Plus and enterprise users will have access to this marketplace, allowing them to create and distribute customized versions of ChatGPT-style chatbots. The diverse range of applications includes chatbots explaining Gen Z memes or guiding individuals through negotiations.



To participate in this initiative, GPT Builders received an email urging them to confirm that their GPT creations adhere to brand guidelines and to ensure their GPTs are set to public. OpenAI's decision to allow users to share and monetize their custom GPTs marks a significant step in democratizing AI development.

Initially slated for a November release, the store experienced delays due to OpenAI's internal restructuring, including the departure and subsequent rehiring of CEO Sam Altman. Despite these setbacks, the GPT Store is finally on track for its official launch, offering a platform for users to engage in the exchange and sale of their unique AI creations. OpenAI plans to implement a system to compensate GPT creators based on the usage of their AI agents on the platform, although detailed information about this compensation plan is yet to be released.