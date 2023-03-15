OpenAI's ChatGPT-4; excels at main exams like LSAT, GRE

About six months ago, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, an AI chatbot based on the GPT-3.5 language model, which took the internet by storm with its impressive capabilities. From being asked to write poetry and programming to passing the Wharton MBA exam, ChatGPT has proven itself in various tasks. Soon, a premium version of ChatGPT was implemented, and its API became available to developers. The chatbot has come a long way since then, as many companies have integrated ChatGPT into their tools and are using the AI chatbot. And now, an improved version of the language model is here. OpenAI recently introduced GPT-4, and you're not just passing several exams; passed them like a bright new student in a classroom.



ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Introduces GPT-4



The OpenAI blog post introducing GPT-4 says: "We've created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI's effort in scaling up deep learning. GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks."

"GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3," the company adds in the blog post.



OpenAI also published a list of exams the new GPT-4 passed and shared their scores. And the scores are pretty good. For example, the language model passed the LSAT at the 88th percentile and the SAT Math at the 89th percentile. It also passed the GRE quantitative test with an 80th percentile and the GRE verbal and written tests with a 99th and 54th percentile.



Who can access Chat GPT 4?



Despite all its merits, GPT-4 also has its limits, and OpenAI mentioned the same in their blog post. From now on, ChatGPT Plus members can access GPT-4, but its use will be limited. However, developers can join the GPT-4 API waitlist to gain access to the language model API. Microsoft Bing also runs on GPT-4, the company confirmed in its blog post.