OPPO India launches F31 5G Series: The Best Smartphone for Durability with Smooth and powerful performance

OPPO India has launched the F31 5G Series, the latest in its popular F line-up, designed to meet India’s demand for durability and smooth performance. The new series offers three models—F31 Pro+, F31 Pro, and F31 each engineered with stronger builds, long-lasting batteries, improved heat management, and advanced connectivity. With these upgrades, the F31 5G Series is positioned as the smoothest and most durable smartphone range under INR 35,000 in India. Durability is no longer optional in India. A recent Counterpoint Research survey found that 79% of buyers rank durability as their top buying factor, with more than half admitted to dropping their phones frequently. The F31 5G Series addresses this directly. This series features a 360° Armor Body with a multi-layer airbag structure that cushions internal components from impact. The aerospace-grade AM04 aluminium alloy frame is 10% stronger than its predecessor, and the AGC DT-Star D+ glass offers reinforced screen protection. The devices are triple-certified IP66, IP68, and IP69, making them resistant to dust, immersion in water, and even high-pressure water jets at temperatures up to 80°C. In real use, this means a delivery rider caught in monsoon rain, a shopkeeper using the phone with oily fingers, or a trader squeezing through a crowded market can expect the phone to keep working. The F31 also resists 18 everyday liquids including tea, coffee, milk, and detergent water, reflecting its design for Indian environments. Smoothness Under Heat Overheating remains a common complaint; 41% of Indian users report it as a major problem. The F31 5G Series tackles this with advanced thermal design. The Pro+ model uses a 5,219 mm² vapour chamber, while the Pro and base models use 4,363 mm² and 4,300 mm² chambers respectively, each combined with expanded graphite layers. This design maintains performance even in peak Indian summers, where temperatures can reach 43°C. At the software level, OPPO’s Dual-Engine Smoothness System a combination of the Trinity Engine and the Luminous Rendering Engine keeps apps switching fluid. These features support OPPO’s 72-Month Fluency Certification, which guarantees consistent performance for six years. In application, this means a delivery partner navigating with Google Maps, receiving a WhatsApp call, and quickly switching to a UPI payment app can do so without lag, flicker, or app crashes.













Performance and Thermal Design The F31 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 built on TSMC’s 4nm process. It combines a 2.63GHz Cortex-A715 Prime core, three 2.4GHz Cortex-A715 performance cores, and four 1.8GHz Cortex-A510 efficiency cores. An Adreno 720 GPU and Qualcomm AI Engine deliver 60% better performance per watt over previous platforms. The device supports up to 24GB RAM (12GB physical + 12GB virtual) and UFS 3.1 storage. The F31 Pro uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 4nm chipset with four 2.5GHz Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. It comes with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, up to 24GB RAM (12GB physical + 12GB virtual), and UFS 3.1 storage. The F31 features the Dimensity 6300 6nm chipset with two 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 cores, six 2GHz Cortex-A55 cores and the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. This range ensures that whether you are gaming for long hours, streaming video, or running productivity apps, the phone maintains consistent speeds without overheating.













Software and System Fluency All three models run ColorOS 15, featuring OPPO’s Dual-Engine Smoothness System. The Trinity Engine dynamically manages CPU cache and algorithms to reduce unnecessary spikes. It improves overall smoothness by 22%, reduces installation times by 26%, and increases battery efficiency. The Luminous Rendering Engine, the first parallel animation system on Android, merges transitions at system level, avoiding stutter during multitasking. Together, they help achieve what OPPO calls “six zeros”: no lag, latency, flicker, crash, mislaunch, and freeze with High-Speed Continuous Application Launch.













Users switching rapidly between apps such as Maps, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Camera will notice fluid performance. A rider keeping navigation, a food delivery app, and Instagram open in the background will find none of them close unexpectedly. The adaptive heat strategy on the F31 Series also raises throttling thresholds from 42°C to 45°C, keeping devices responsive even in summer. Features like storage defragmentation, intelligent pre-loading, and improved touch response extend smoothness over six years. A one-click rejuvenation tool also restores near-factory performance. Reliable Connectivity Connectivity is critical in India’s congested cities. Building on the Hunter Antenna Architecture from the F29, the F31 introduces Hunter Antenna 2.0 with 91.6% frame coverage up from the smartphone average of 50–70% of the perimeter frame and India’s first NetworkBoost S1 chip. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, this system improves signal strength by 300%. Jio has tested the F31 5G Series as the best network performer under ₹35,000, ensuring reliable calls, UPI payments, and live navigation. For riders and drivers, Outdoor Mode 2.0 includes Order Rush Boost, which prioritises delivery apps like Zomato and Blinkit, and App Keep-Alive, which prevents critical apps from closing. Glove Mode and Splash Touch allow operation with gloves or wet hands.













Smarter AI, Better Cameras The series features a 50MP OIS main camera, 2MP Monochrome camera and 32MP selfie shooter (16MP on the base F31), supporting 4K video and underwater photography without a case. AI tools include AI Eraser 2.0 to remove objects, AI Unblur for moving shots, AI Reflection Remover to eliminate glare, and AI Clarity Enhancer for sharper zoom.













For productivity, AI VoiceScribe transcribes and translates calls and meetings in 29 languages, while AI Call Assistant offers live translations with subtitles or speech supporting 9 regional languages (Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi and Bengali). OPPO Docs with Gemini AI can summarise or rewrite documents instantly for students and professionals.

Power That Lasts The F31 Series introduces a 7,000mAh battery with bio-inspired electrolyte repair technology that retains 80% capacity after 1,800 cycles, equal to five years of daily use. For daily life, this means a delivery partner can finish a double shift, a trader can run digital payments all day, and a professional can work late without worrying about charging.









