Poco X5 5G to launch on March 14 in India; Find details

The Poco X5 5G will be announced on March 14 in India. The company announced the launch date on Twitter and disclosed that the device would be available for purchase through Flipkart. Recently the Poco X5 5G was launched in the global markets and is now coming to India. This is likely to be a toned-down version of the Poco X5 Pro, which recently made its debut in India. Therefore, it is likely to be advertised at a lower price than the Pro version, which retails for Rs 22,999. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Poco phone.

Since the Poco X5 is available in the global markets, we are aware of the possible features of the device. The Indian model may come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ pixel resolution. The display supports an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1200 nits. 3-layer Corning Gorilla Glass protects the panel. The smartphone design is similar to the Poco X5 Pro. This one even has a headphone jack, so people who have wired headphones will like the device. The previews have confirmed that the new Poco phone will be available in three colours: blue, purple, and green.

It offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which we've seen in phones like the iQOO Z6. The latter was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The Poco X5 may be priced below the Rs 20,000 segment, considering that the recently launched Poco X5 Pro was offered in the sub-Rs 25,000 price range. The company is expected to offer the 5G phone with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Poco has also offered the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card.

The global model of the Poco X5 flaunts a typical 5000mAh battery, and the company includes a 33W fast charger in the retail box. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the Poco X5 is IP53 splash resistant. In terms of optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 13-megapixel camera on the front.