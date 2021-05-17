PUBG returns with Battlegrounds Mobile India; Registrations begin on May 18

Battlegrounds Mobile India - PUBG Mobile game developers recently announced the return of the PUBG Mobile game in India under a new name, Battlegrounds Mobile India. Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will begin on May 18 on the Google Play Store. Ahead of the launch, the latest information sheds light on the game's various features, which is likely to resemble PUBG Mobile.



As per a report from Sportskeeda (courtesy of famous PUBG gamer GodNixon), Battlegrounds Mobile is expected to come with Royale Passes functionality on the day of the Battle Royale game launch in India. For this, there could be a new season of Battlegrounds Mobile. For those who don't know, Royale Passes in PUBG allow people to earn rewards and purchase various in-game items.



Popular YouTuber Abhijeet Andhare, also known as "Ghatak," has hinted at more details. It is suggested that Battlegrounds Mobile players can keep their skins, Unknown Cash (UC), costumes, and inventory that were previously available in PUBG. This way, they won't lose the things they "played" hard for; Krafton has confirmed it.



Also, there are chances that the game does not support cross-server pairing as it is specific to India and does not belong to the PUBG Mobile universe. This means that people will only be able to hold matches with other people from India. Their data will also get stored on the Indian servers.

Moreover, th Battlegrounds Mobile India was found on the Google Play Store listing under the brand "PUBG Mobile" in various places recently. This looks strange as Krafton has recently requested people not to associate the game with PUBG Mobile not to get banned.

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will open from May 18 on the Google Play Store. There is no information on the same for iOS users. If you pre-register, you will get special rewards that can be redeemed when the game is activated, along with the notification of its launch.





