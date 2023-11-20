Sam Altman's visit to OpenAI fuels rumours of a comeback

After upending the AI market by ousting Sam Altman from OpenAI, reports suggest the board could do a U-turn and reinstate him. The company's position is currently threatened. Reports are also emerging that the company's board of directors could resign. Amid rumours of his return, Altman was seen visiting Opena AI's headquarters in San Francisco for talks on November 19.



Altman at OpenAI headquarters

The former CEO of OpenAI posted a photo of himself on Platform X holding a guest ID pass at OpenAI's headquarters in San Francisco. Altman wrote in the post: "First and last time i ever wear one of these." Sam Altman was one of the initial members who helped create OpenAI. He soon became the face of the company that helped create ChatGPT. He is an influential figure in the world of generative AI. Since the day it was launched, this AI chatbot has been the talk of the town. People from all over the world have been using it.

According to a report by The Information, Altman and Greg Brockman, the company's former president, were invited to the San Francisco headquarters by interim CEO Mira Murati. The report suggests they were invited for talks. This visit has fueled rumours that Sam Altman will rejoin the company.

Some other reports also suggest that Altman could start a new AI company. If this happens, the current state of OpenAI will be destroyed. The company's stock has already taken a hit since Altman was fired. According to a Bloomberg report, hundreds of millions of dollars worth of OpenAI shares on the secondary market were stuck after Altman left the company. Some of the company's transactions were suspended, and others were cancelled.

Altman's ouster has had enormous repercussions in the world of AI. As a Bloomberg report suggests, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has supported Altman and will be with him in his next steps. Notably, Microsoft has been supporting OpenAI since its launch day. If Altman returns to the company, the business will continue to be affected, as the massive drift between the company's founders has cost OpenAI and will continue to do so.