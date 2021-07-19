Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked, Launch Date Not Announced

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is one of the affordable 5G smartphone models expected to arrive in August, according to reports. The smartphone model was launched in European markets last month and is expected to hit stores in the country next month. Before the launch of the smartphone in the country, the price of the device was leaked, both for the RAM and the storage variants that the company is expected to launch the device.



Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Rumoured Price in India

According to a report from 91mobiles, the Galaxy A22 5G is expected to come in a 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant which is expected to be priced at Rs 19,999 in the country, while another storage variant is expected and 8GB + 128GB RAM. priced at Rs 21,999. Readers will recall that the Galaxy A22 5G was launched on the European market at a price of around 230 euros for the lowest variant. Considering that these prices are expected to include GST, it appears that the price matches that of their recently released European counterparts.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset under the hood and offers 5G connectivity in the budget phone. It has a 6.6-inch FHD TFT screen that updates to 90Hz. The device offers up to 128GB of internal storage but allows users to add a MicroSD card of up to 1TB. The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery that charges at 15 W.

On the front of the camera, the Galaxy A22 5G comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the front of the device sports an 8MP selfie. The Galaxy A22 5G will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will launch with Samsung's OneUI Core 3.1, which is based on Android 11 out of the box.

However, as these are simply leaks, readers should take the pricing information of the Galaxy A22 5G with a pinch of salt, as the South Korean company has yet to announce the official price of the devices in the country and we will only know more. once the company officially launches the device next month.