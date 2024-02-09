Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month

New Delhi: Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy Book4 series of notebooks in India this month. Sources told IANS that Samsung will likely announce pre-bookings of its Galaxy Book4 series in the middle of February, and the new notebooks will likely go on sale in the last week of this month.

The India launch comes weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Book4 Pro and Book4 Pro 360 globally, touting these devices as its most intelligent PC lineup yet.

The sources also mentioned that the Galaxy Book4 Ultra might not go on sale immediately in the country but the Book4 Pro and Book4 Pro 360 and Book4 360 sales will likely start this month.

Galaxy Book4 series comes with a new intelligent processor, a more vivid and interactive display and a robust security system -- beginning a new era of AI PCs that offer ultimate productivity, mobility and connectivity.

The company introduced the series in December last year and made it available starting in Korea in January 2024.

The series featured a new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor that combines a faster central processing unit (CPU), a higher-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) and a newly added neural processing unit (NPU) into a single package.