Samsung Launches Health &Wellness Applications On Its Smart TVs

In this lock down period, electronics giant Samsung is continuously staying in news with its new upgradations and launches. After unveiling the high-end mobiles, now this company has come up with a new set of wellness applications.

The six new health and wellness applications will be added to the Samsung smart televisions. These applications are built in partnershipwith a few fitness brands.

These health-based apps will now be the part of Samsung Health platform and will allow the users to watch 5,000 hours of freecontent sitting at homes.

This news is shared by the Samsung company through an official statement… According to the press release by Salek Brodsky – Vice President Of Strategic Partnership & Business Development department,the Coronavirus has made everyone to sit at home, So, all the homebound customers will now have free aces to the health-based content with the upcoming wellness offerings.

Right now, Samsung company has loaded 250 wellness and health videos in the TV database for home-bound customers.