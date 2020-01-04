Samsung Unveils Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite; Know Specifications

We have been hearing about Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite for quite some time now. According to the reports in the past, the company claimed that it would launch the two 'Lite' smartphones at CES 2020. But now, it looks like Samsung has decided to launch the two phones ahead of the upcoming tech fest.

DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics said in a statement, "The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce those distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy S and Galaxy Note experience."

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. The device measures 75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1mm and weighs 186g. The phone is powered by a 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor that is coupled with a 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory. The phone runs on Android 10.

When it comes to the camera, the phone comes with a triple shooter on the rear consisting of a 5-megapixel macro lens with an aperture of F2.4, a 48-megapixel primary shooter (which supports wide angle) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera with an aperture of F2.2.

A 4,500mAh battery powers the smartphone to support superfast charging. The Galaxy S10 Lite comes in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Similar to S10 Lite, Galaxy Note10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. It also features 32-megapixel selfie camera and is available in 6GB and 8GB variants that are coupled with 128GB storage. In addition to that, the phone features a 4,500mAh battery.

The only difference between the two 'Lite' smartphones is the rear camera setup and the processor. Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. It is powered by a 64-bit Octa-core processor that has been designed using 10nm technology (the processor on the S10 Lite uses the 7nm tech). The Galaxy Note10 Lite is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red. The company hasn't revealed the pricing and availability of the two smartphones yet.