Skyball Elevate Smartwatch Review: A Stylish and Feature-Packed Option

In the bustling world of smartwatches, the Skyball Elevate stands out as a compelling choice for those seeking a stylish, feature-packed, and affordable option. With its sleek design, vibrant display, and comprehensive health and fitness tracking capabilities, the Elevate elevates your wrist to a level of sophistication and functionality.

What was in the Box?

Skyball Elevate Smartwatch in the Box

In the box, there was a Smartwatch – Skyball Elevate smartwatch in black colour, a magnetic charger to charge the watch and a user guide. It would help you scan the codes to activate the warranty and find the operating instructions. The company has concentrated on the minute details of the smartwatch, like the two watch crowns, magnetic watch strap and a detailed user manual with colourful images that are easy to understand. The user manual also has detailed instructions on using the watch's magnetic strap with pictures.



Product Specifications

- 2.2" AMOLED Display with 600 NITS Brightness

- Calling Smartwatch with BT V5.3 Version

- Zinc Alloy Casing with Rotary Crown to Navigate

- IP67 Dust & Water Proof

- Dual Button Function

- Battery Life of upto 7 Days with Magnetic Charger

- Dedicated SpO2

- HR & BP Monitoring

- 120+ Sports Modes

- 200+ Watch Faces with Split Screen feature

- Step Pedometer & Calorie Burnt

- Advanced Sleep Monitoring

- Alarms & Notifications

Design and Display: A Sleek and Stylish Companion

The Skyball Elevate exudes elegance with its sleek and modern design. The 2.02-inch Super AMOLED curved display seamlessly blends into the zinc alloy casing, creating a unified and visually appealing aesthetic. The display is a marvel, boasting a crisp 410 x 512 resolution and a remarkable 600 nits brightness, ensuring you can view notifications, messages, and health metrics with clarity, even in direct sunlight. It offers three different UI styles and a split-screen mode to ease UI navigation.

Skyball Elevate Display

The Elevate's lightweight construction ensures comfortable wear throughout the day, while the included silicone strap provides a secure and breathable fit. The strap's magnetic clasp adds a touch of convenience, allowing you to attach and detach the watch from your wrist effortlessly. This feature helps senior citizens flaunt this smartwatch in style, allowing them to wear it comfortably with weak and shaky hands.

Smartphone connected to Skyball Elevate

Skyball Elevate has an impressive user interface. You can swipe down for the notifications. Swipe up for shortcuts to various applications, like watch settings, torch, raise your hand to the light, calculator, Bluetooth connector, and adjust brightness. Swipe left to find different apps, and swipe right to see the time, date, day, weather and settings options. You will find 30 apps listed on the smartwatch. You can arrange these apps in five styles – list view, honeycomb, parallel, grid view, and helm. You will find two crown buttons on the right side to switch ON the display and operate the smartwatch the way you like; the second crown allows you to access the exercises available; there are ten exercises listed, and you can add more to them.



Features: A Comprehensive Suite for Everyday Life

The Skyball Elevate goes beyond mere style, packing many features that enhance your daily life. Bluetooth calling capabilities enable you to make and receive calls directly from your wrist, keeping you connected even when your phone is out of reach. Along with Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistant, Skyball Elevate also boasts over 200 Cloud-based Watch Faces, enabling you to personalize the appearance of your smartwatch to suit your style

Connectivity and User Interface



The Skyball Elevate connects Android and iPhone with its compatible app, Cofit. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth connectivity ranging from 10 meters and can notify you of calls; the voice is clear. So you need not keep your mobile with you and keep checking it constantly. Once the watch is connected to the app, you receive hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls and message alerts. The large dial pad makes dialling the number from the watch easy, and the sound quality is also good. The Elevate also serves as a notification hub, discreetly alerting you to incoming calls, messages, emails, and social media notifications. The built-in voice assistant feature, compatible with Android and iOS, helps control incoming calls, music, camera, text messages, alarm stopwatch and many other features.

The Elevate is a treasure trove of valuable data for health and fitness enthusiasts. With over 120 sports modes, the watch accurately tracks your workouts, providing detailed metrics on your performance. The built-in heart rate sensor monitors your heart rate, providing insights into your cardiovascular health and fitness level.

The smartwatch offers essential utilities like an alarm clock, stopwatch, sedentary reminders, find my phone function, password lock, multi-language support, social media notifications and more. The smartwatch also features a comprehensive sleep-tracking system that analyzes your sleep patterns, helping you identify areas for improvement and achieve more restful sleep. Additionally, the watch offers various health-focused features, including a blood oxygen monitor, a stress tracker, and a breathing exercise guide.

Battery Life: Powering Through Your Day

The smartwatch from Skyball offers a 20mAh Lithium-Ion battery. The Skyball Elevate's impressive battery life keeps you connected and active throughout the day. With typical usage, the watch can last up to seven days on a single charge, while standby mode can extend its lifespan to an impressive 30 days. This means you can focus on your daily activities without worrying about recharging your smartwatch.

Pricing and Availability

The Skyball Elevate smartwatch comes in three stylish colours - Black, Teal, and Moon Light Grey; you can choose a colour that matches your style. The Elevate smartwatch has a 1-year warranty and an MRP of INR 2,699 on Amazon.in, and it can be bought for INR 2,999 from the company's official website, Skyball.co.in.

Verdict: A Remarkable Value Proposition

The 'Made in India' Skyball Elevate stands out as a remarkable value proposition, offering a combination of style, features, and battery life that rivals more expensive smartwatches. Its sleek design, vibrant display, comprehensive health and fitness tracking capabilities, impressive battery life and magnetic watch strap, make it an excellent choice for those seeking a smartwatch that elevates their everyday life.

Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a busy professional, or simply someone who appreciates style and functionality, the Skyball Elevate deserves your attention. Its impressive features and affordable price make it a compelling option in the competitive smartwatch market.