Space Calendar September 2023: Rocket launches, Moon details and more

September2: An Indian PSLV rocket will launch the Aditya L1 mission from Satish DhawanSpace Centre, India. Aditya L1 is the first space-based Indian mission to studythe sun.

September14: The new moon will arrive at 9:40 p.m. EDT (0240 GMT on September 15).

September15: A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch the crewed Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft to theInternational Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, at 11:44a.m. EDT (1544 GMT).

September29: The full moon of September, known as the Harvest Moon, will occur at 5:58a.m. EDT (1058 GMT).

September: A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket will launch the classifiedSILENTBARKER (NROL-107) mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It isa joint mission between the U.S. Air Force and the National ReconnaissanceOffice. Its goal is to provide "satellite threat intelligence and spacesituational awareness." Delayed from August 29 due to Hurricane Idaliaimpacts.

