Starlink Nears India Launch with Compliance on Security Norms

Elon Musk's satellite internet venture, Starlink, has made substantial progress toward launching in India by agreeing to meet the country's strict data localization and security requirements. According to MoneyControl, Starlink has reached an "in principle" agreement with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), showing readiness to comply with India's guidelines, which are crucial for obtaining a GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite) license for satellite broadband services.

These data localization mandates require satellite internet companies like Starlink to store all user data within India. The guidelines stipulate that Starlink must allow government agencies to intercept data if needed. These conditions are vital for obtaining the GMPCS license, enabling Starlink to acquire a trial spectrum and begin initial operations in India.

Starlink initially applied for the GMPCS license in October 2022. Alongside the DoT, Starlink is working with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), India's space regulatory body, to complete the necessary approvals. IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka confirmed that Starlink and its competitor, Amazon's Project Kuiper, are actively responding to queries raised by the space authority to further their applications.

Interestingly, Starlink's potential Indian entry aligns with recent discussions about Musk's possible role in the administration of the incoming U.S. president, Donald Trump. Although not directly related, such high-profile involvement could bolster Starlink's influence in securing international market entries, including India.

The final steps for Starlink's India launch involve setting pricing and spectrum allocation rules for satellite broadband services. These details, which will determine the cost and accessibility of Starlink's service in India, are expected to be finalized soon.