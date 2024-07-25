Supermoon 2024: First Supermoon of the year to Illuminate Sky on August 19

Exciting times are ahead for skywatchers, as 2024 is set to feature four supermoons, with the first one appearing next month. This special celestial event, known as the Super Blue Moon, will be visible on August 19, 2024, providing a spectacular sight in the night sky.



According to BBC Sky at Night Magazine, the Super Blue Moon will be the first of the year's supermoons. For those unfamiliar with the term, a supermoon occurs when the moon's full phase coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. This proximity makes the moon appear larger and brighter in the sky, though the difference is often subtle to the naked eye.

The term "supermoon" was first coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 to describe this phenomenon. It gained popularity in recent years, particularly after three consecutive supermoons occurred in 2016, captivating people worldwide. The supermoon on November 14, 2016, was especially notable, as it was the closest in 69 years.

Sky enthusiasts can look forward to the Super Blue Moon on August 19, which will reach its peak brightness at 11:56 pm IST (2:26 pm ET). This timing offers an excellent opportunity for skywatchers in different parts of the world to enjoy this unique lunar event. Following this, three more supermoons are scheduled for the rest of 2024, with appearances on September 18, October 17, and November 15.

In astronomical terms, the Super Blue Moon is also referred to as a perigee full moon. This term describes the event when the moon's centre is less than 360,000 km from the Earth's centre during its full phase. While the visual difference might not be stark, supermoons are still a delight for astronomers and casual observers alike, offering a chance to appreciate the moon's beauty in its fullest form.

So, mark your calendars and prepare your telescopes for an unforgettable night of stargazing. Whether you're a seasoned astronomer or a casual observer, the Super Blue Moon promises a breathtaking view that's not to be missed.