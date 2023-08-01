The big X logo removed from Twitter's San Francisco office after a controversy

In a quick turn of events, Twitter, in the midst of its X-branding efforts, hastily decided to remove the giant, brightly lit X logo found on its San Francisco headquarters. The move comes after the controversial sign drew criticism from neighbouring residents, as previously reported by CNBC and ABC7 News. The sign was hastily erected and partially supported by sandbags, raising questions about its aesthetics and safety.



City authorities intervened in response to growing concerns, as Twitter appeared to be evading requests to inspect the roof area where the X logo was installed. Twitter maintained that the large emblem was merely a "temporary lighted sign for an event" and rejected the attempts of the inspectors to gain access to the place.





🚨#BREAKING: The large 𝕏 sign from X headquarters has been removed.



📌#SanFrancisco | #California



The large and bright '𝕏' logo that sat on top of the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter has been taken down.



Elon Musk’s extravagant ‘X’ sign… pic.twitter.com/Nl20gKjevw — SIR MAEJOR - AMERICA FIRST 🇺🇸 (@REALSIRMAEJOR) July 31, 2023





The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection and City Planning expressed serious reservations about the unauthorized structure. Patrick Hannan, the department's director of communications, confirmed that a violation notice had been issued to the owner of the building, which houses Twitter's headquarters. Over the weekend, the department received a staggering 24 complaints about the sign, with residents raising concerns about its structural integrity and the intensity of its lighting.

This quick response from city authorities highlights the importance they place on complying with regulations and ensuring public safety. With the impending removal of the sign, Twitter's rebranding efforts might have hit a snag, but it also underscores the need for companies to follow proper procedures when making significant changes to their properties. The controversy surrounding the X logo raises questions about corporate responsibility and regard for the local community. Resident concerns about visual impact, potential hazards, and lack of proper permits appear to have been validated by city intervention.

As Twitter moves forward with its rebranding journey, it is likely to face increased scrutiny from both the public and regulatory bodies. Transparency and compliance with local regulations will be paramount to avoid further setbacks in your transformation into X. The removal of the X logo will undoubtedly ease some of the tensions surrounding the headquarters, but the incident serves as a reminder to all companies that navigating the rebranding process requires careful planning, open communication, and strict compliance with law enforcement.