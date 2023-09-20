The iPhone 15 phones charging speed will leave you stunned

With the launch of the iPhone 15 line, Apple announced the transition of its charging port from Lightning to USB-C. The change was made to comply with the new European Union regulation on standard charging cables. While this change may surprise iPhone users, and it may take some time to get used to USB-C charging technology, it was also believed that this could finally increase iPhone charging speeds and reach Android levels. However, the new report has presented disappointing information. Let's check.

iPhone 15 Charging Speed

According to a report shared by the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, in the case of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, the charging power will remain the same as that of the iPhone 14 Pro model with 27W. However, we have not yet been able to confirm the report's claims. We will soon compare the charging speeds of the iPhone 15 series and its predecessor, and only then will we be able to affirm the information. For a long time, Apple used its popular Lightning charging, and now, with a new USB-C port, buyers hope that Apple has improved in this area like other brands.

However, if the report turns out to be accurate, it will be a big disappointment for buyers hoping for an iPhone with faster charging. The sale of the iPhone 15 series will begin on September 22, 2023, and buyers will be able to experience Apple's new high-end smartphone.

News about iPhone 15 models

All new iPhone 15 models feature Dynamic Island. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature the new Action button with several programmable shortcut functions. The new standard models have a larger 48MP camera sensor expected to capture sharp and detailed images. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a new telephoto camera with a 5x optical zoom lens. This year, the Pro models feature a new titanium body that gives it a more premium look, and the weight has also been reduced. The pre-booking window for iPhone 15 is now open.