This Week in Tech: Tecno Spark Go, Panasonic Lumix S1II, boAt Stone Arc Series, and More Exciting Launches

The week ending August 15, 2025, saw a vibrant lineup of tech launches in India, ranging from high-performance cameras and TVs to budget-friendly smartphones, portable speakers, and handy accessories. Here’s a closer look at the standout products that hit the shelves.

Panasonic Lumix S1II & S1IIE

Panasonic has expanded its Lumix S Series full-frame mirrorless camera range in India with the Lumix S1II and S1IIE. The Lumix S1II comes equipped with a 24.1MP full-frame partially stacked CMOS sensor, Panasonic’s Venus Engine, and advanced recording capabilities including 5.1K 60p, 4K 120p, and 5.8K 60p. It delivers 15 stops of dynamic range in V-Log and supports blackout-free burst shooting at up to 70fps.

The Lumix S1IIE, designed with content creators in mind, offers a similar 24MP sensor, 6K 30p open gate recording, and 14 stops of dynamic range, along with blackout-free shooting at 30fps. Both models feature AI-powered hybrid autofocus, ‘Urban Sports’ AF mode, 8.0-stop in-body stabilization, and internal Apple ProRes RAW HQ recording. The S1II is priced at ₹3,29,990, while the S1IIE costs ₹2,69,990.

Tecno Spark Go 5G

Targeting budget-conscious buyers, Tecno has unveiled the Spark Go 5G priced at ₹9,999. The phone packs a 6.74-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, 8GB RAM (including virtual expansion), and 128GB storage. It features a 6000mAh battery, IP64 dust and water resistance, and runs HiOS 15 on Android 15. Available in Sky Blue, Ink Black, Turquoise Green, and the vibrant Bikaner Red, it goes on sale from August 21 with launch pre-booking rewards worth over ₹1 crore.

Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition)

Vu has launched its Glo QLED TV 2025 series in India, offering sizes from 43 to 75 inches. The TVs boast 400 nits brightness, 92% NTSC color coverage, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support, along with a 24W Dolby Atmos sound system. Powered by the VuOn AI processor, they run Google TV OS and support gaming features like variable refresh rate and a Gaming Bar. Prices range from ₹24,990 to ₹64,990.

boAt Stone Arc Series

boAt’s new Stone Arc series brings three RGB wireless speakers: Stone Arc Pro Plus (₹4,499), Stone Arc Pro (₹3,499), and Stone Arc (₹2,999). All models offer Spatial Sound, IPX5 water resistance, and up to 12 hours of battery life.

Portronics ChargeMate Trio

This compact 3-in-1 wireless charger supports simultaneous charging for smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds. Priced at ₹1,399, it features magnetic alignment, a foldable design, and an in-built accessory storage compartment.

Ambrane PowerMini 20

Ambrane’s new 20,000mAh PowerMini 20 powerbank supports 35W Type-C fast charging for smartphones and laptops. Priced at ₹1,999, it comes with SafeCharge protection and multiple color options.

From premium imaging gear to everyday essentials, this week’s launches catered to a wide spectrum of tech enthusiasts, ensuring there’s something for every budget and need.



