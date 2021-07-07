TicWatch GTH smartwatch arrives in India; Find price and availability

The TicWatch GTH was introduced globally a few months ago, and now, the wearable device has finally arrived in India. The GTH is the company's second affordable smartwatch after last year's GTX model. The company is also expected to launch the TicWatch E3 in India soon.



The TicWatch GTH is priced at Rs 4,799 in India, which is cheaper than the global price. For context, the TicWatch GTH is priced at $ 79.99, which is around Rs 6,000.

The new wearable device is an Amazon Specials product and will be available on Amazon for purchase, however, the company has yet to announce a sale date. We will track the sale date and update the news on it.

TicWatch GTH: Features and Specifications

On the front, the TicWatch GTH has a 1.55-inch LCD screen. It comes with a metal bezel and a rectangular design. You also get a single button on the right side that can be used to perform multiple operations. The watch runs on the RTOS platform, unlike most of your smartwatches that run on Wear OS.

Like most budget smartwatches, the TicWatch GTH is a fitness tracker at its core and comes with the usual set of health and sports mode tracking along with a unique feature that no other budget smartwatch offers. The TicWatch GTH comes with a skin temperature sensor, which is a rarity in budget smartwatches.

In addition, there is a heart rate monitor and a SpO2 monitor that tracks the flow of oxygen in the blood. The wearable device also converts heart rate variability data and delivers stress levels throughout the day. This is done through a built-in application called "TicZen".

In terms of activity tracking, TicWatch GTH is capable of tracking 14 sports modes, including outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, jumping rope, swimming, walking, rowing, freestyle training, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, yoga and mountain climbing. The watch is also water-resistant with a 5ATM rating.