Govt to launch Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre soon: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Kamala Harris' blunt Gaza words reflect intense government frustration over war
Small cap stocks underperform in trade
Indian economy to grow at 7.8 pc in FY25
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Shines Bright in Engagement with Nicholai Sachdev
Will not consider FSL report of private entity, says K'taka Minister on pro-Pak slogan row
Stepfather arrested for raping minor girl in UP
Nayanthara Unfollows Husband Vignesh Shivan and Pens a Cryptic Message: Fans Speculate, but Actress Reassures with Follow-Back
ADIA acquires shares in SpiceJet
Deepika Padukone's Maternity Leave is Delaying Karan Johar's Next Production
Top 4 Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 in March 2024
Discover the best budget-friendly smartphones in India for March 2024, featuring powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and impressive cameras.
Are you in the market for a new smartphone without breaking the bank? Look no further! Here's a curated selection of the best smartphones available in India for under Rs 15,000 as of March 2024. These devices offer a perfect blend of performance, battery life, and camera capabilities, ensuring you get the most value for your money. Let's explore the top picks:
1.Lava Storm 5G
Wrapping up our list is the Lava Storm 5G, combining affordability with style and performance. Featuring a 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, it offers smooth visuals and all-day battery life. With its competitive price point, it's a compelling option for users looking for a reliable and feature-rich smartphone.
2. Moto G34 5G
Next up is the Motorola G34 5G, prioritizing balance and affordability. Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it ensures smooth performance and responsiveness. With a 50MP primary camera and Android 14, it delivers a reliable and up-to-date software experience.
3. Poco M6 5G
The Poco M6 5G offers blazing-fast 5G connectivity at an unbeatable price, starting at Rs 9,999. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and up to 8GB of RAM, it delivers seamless multitasking and gaming experiences. With its impressive camera and feature-packed performance, it's an excellent choice for budget-conscious users seeking 5G connectivity.
4.Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G
Starting our list is the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G, a stylish phone packed with features. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, it effortlessly handles everyday tasks and light gaming. With a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD boasting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, coupled with a speedy 68W charging, it offers a seamless experience for tech enthusiasts and casual users alike.
Whether you prioritize performance, battery life, or camera quality, these smartphones offer exceptional value for money, making them ideal choices for budget-conscious consumers in India.