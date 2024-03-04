Top 4 Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 in March 2024

Are you in the market for a new smartphone without breaking the bank? Look no further! Here's a curated selection of the best smartphones available in India for under Rs 15,000 as of March 2024. These devices offer a perfect blend of performance, battery life, and camera capabilities, ensuring you get the most value for your money. Let's explore the top picks:

1.Lava Storm 5G

Wrapping up our list is the Lava Storm 5G, combining affordability with style and performance. Featuring a 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, it offers smooth visuals and all-day battery life. With its competitive price point, it's a compelling option for users looking for a reliable and feature-rich smartphone.

2. Moto G34 5G

Next up is the Motorola G34 5G, prioritizing balance and affordability. Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it ensures smooth performance and responsiveness. With a 50MP primary camera and Android 14, it delivers a reliable and up-to-date software experience.

3. Poco M6 5G

The Poco M6 5G offers blazing-fast 5G connectivity at an unbeatable price, starting at Rs 9,999. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and up to 8GB of RAM, it delivers seamless multitasking and gaming experiences. With its impressive camera and feature-packed performance, it's an excellent choice for budget-conscious users seeking 5G connectivity.

4.Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G

Starting our list is the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G, a stylish phone packed with features. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, it effortlessly handles everyday tasks and light gaming. With a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD boasting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, coupled with a speedy 68W charging, it offers a seamless experience for tech enthusiasts and casual users alike.

Whether you prioritize performance, battery life, or camera quality, these smartphones offer exceptional value for money, making them ideal choices for budget-conscious consumers in India.