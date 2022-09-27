While there have been many areas where people generally trade-in, the technological department, however, tops the list. As the graph for technological advancement is going up, the industry is becoming an influential market among traders. Eventually, people are gaining interest and benefitting well from options like trading crypto futures and more.



With such benefits, it's likely that the trend will last long! In fact, the future of tech trends for trading looks even more bright. So, if you are a trader and want to know about the top future tech trends for trading, then read through:



Metaverse



One of the most talked-about and innovative technologies of today's time is Metaverse. It has been dominating many industries, and trading is no exception.

For those who dont know, it's a digital space where people can meet/socialize, trade, and do many other things through AR or VR. Looking at the popularity and demand of Metaverse, it's estimated that by the year 2030, its worth will shoot up to $678.80 billion. Not just that, the CAGR will stand at 39.4%.



While Metaverse was the talk of the town before the pandemic, the Covid19 spread gave it a great nudge. That's why in the year 2021, the industry witnessed an upsurge of $10 billion, which is 2x the prior year.



With such a rapid extension, it's likely that meta-related stocks will catch the attention of traders in the future. That's why, it will be worth trading stocks for Facebook, the king of Metaverse, followed by Disney and NVIDIA.



Internet of Things



Speaking of 21st-century technological innovations, you certainly can't forget about IoT. The internet of things (IoT) is a system of computing devices, machines, objects, or living beings, each of which is provided with unique identifiers or UIDS, to transfer data on a network without any human or human-to-computer interaction.

By the year 2029, the IoT market is said to rise up to $2465.26 billion with a CAGR rate of 26.4%. As it is (and going to be) an integral part of several industries like healthcare and manufacturing, you can stay assured of only benefits from its stocks. Some stocks to trade in for IoT include QCom and CISCO. You can also get stocks for Google, which is ready to shift its Pixel phones production partly to India.

Biotechnology



Biotechnology is, indeed, a useful technology for the world, looking at the current situation. As the industry majorly focuses on drugs and diagnostic technologies, it's quite likely that its stock will be high in demand in the coming times.

In fact, biotechnology is another domain whose demand surged up due to the pandemic. The need for vaccines, medicines, and advanced technologies for treatment, has developed the industry even more.



It's estimated that by the end of the decade, the value of global biotech may exceed $1.683.52 billion, with a CAGR rate of 8.7%. The demand will make the stocks worth trading, and it will be beneficial to trade on INO, EBS, and mRNA.



Artificial Intelligence or AI



AI has been dominating several sectors for its ease and lack of errors. From robotics to health care, industries are using it to accelerate complex processes and add human intelligence. So, technology will continue to emerge, and stock prices will only increase.

By 2028, AI's value may increase to $422.37 billion, with a CAGR of 39.4%! The stocks to trade in for the AI sector include NVIDIA, Amazon, and Google.

So, these were some of the future tech trends for trading. Which one of these tech stocks would you go for if you had to?