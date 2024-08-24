Top Premium Mobile Phones to Buy in August 2024: iPhone 15 Pro Series and More

Are you planning to buy a premium smartphone this August? Here are the best flagship devices available, including the iPhone 15 Pro Series and three other stellar choices.

Choosing the perfect flagship smartphone can be a daunting task, especially with the plethora of options available in the market. However, we've done the legwork for you and compiled a list of the top premium smartphones you can buy in India this August. Whether you're looking for the latest in innovation, performance, or camera capabilities, these four devices are among the best the industry has to offer.

iPhone 15 Pro Series

Apple enthusiasts have much to look forward to with the iPhone 15 Pro series, which includes both the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models. These devices are powered by Apple’s latest A17 Pro chip, ensuring top-tier performance, whether you're gaming, editing videos, or multitasking. The camera system is equally impressive, delivering stunning photos and videos with near-perfect colour reproduction.

The iPhone 15 Pro series features flat AMOLED displays, offering crisp visuals that are ideal for video streaming and web browsing. For those who prefer a larger screen and longer battery life, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the go-to choice. As always, iOS delivers a smooth, user-friendly experience, with the added benefit of long-term software support. Whether you choose the iPhone 15 Pro or the Pro Max, you're investing in a device that's built to last and perform at the highest level.

Google Pixel 9

Leading our list is the newly launched Google Pixel 9, a device that seamlessly blends cutting-edge AI technology with user-friendly features. The Pixel 9 is equipped with a stunning AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate that ensures smooth scrolling and an immersive multimedia experience. Powering the device is the advanced Tensor G4 chip, paired with a robust 4,700mAh battery, promising all-day battery life.

While the charging speeds (27W wired and 15W wireless) might not be the fastest on the market, the Pixel 9 makes up for it with its exceptional camera system. The 50MP primary sensor captures vibrant photos and videos, even in challenging lighting conditions. Additionally, the phone is built to withstand the elements, thanks to its IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. A new addition to the Pixel lineup is the fast and secure ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, offering a seamless authentication experience. Priced at Rs 79,999, the Google Pixel 9 is available in a single configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus 12 5G

Rounding out our list is the OnePlus 12 5G, a flagship device that offers tremendous value without compromising on quality. The phone features a sleek curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, enhanced by Aqua Touch technology that allows for seamless operation, even with wet fingers.

The OnePlus 12 5G is equipped with a large 5,400mAh battery, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day. And with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, you'll spend less time waiting and more time enjoying your device. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the phone delivers exceptional performance across all tasks. The camera system, fine-tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad, captures beautiful, high-quality images effortlessly. Additionally, the device boasts an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Starting at just Rs 64,999, the OnePlus 12 5G offers flagship-level features at a price that won't break the bank.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro 5G

Next up is the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro 5G, a foldable smartphone that redefines portability without compromising on performance. Despite its slim profile, this device packs a punch with a massive 5,700mAh battery, outlasting competitors like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12 5G. The phone supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, ensuring you're always powered up.

Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, delivering exceptional performance across the board. The camera system, co-developed with Zeiss, captures stunning images with remarkable detail and colour accuracy. Both the internal and external displays are AMOLED, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, making for a vivid and responsive user experience. Additionally, the phone is equipped with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners on both screens for added convenience. Priced at Rs 1,59,999, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro 5G is a premium option for those who seek innovation in a foldable format.

In conclusion, these four flagship smartphones represent the best of what the industry has to offer in August 2024. Whether you prioritize camera quality, battery life, or innovative features, there's a device on this list that will meet your needs and exceed your expectations.