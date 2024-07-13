Transform Your iPhone with Moft's Snap Flow Notepad Accessory

Imagine effortlessly jotting down notes on your iPhone with a literal notepad and pen. Moft's latest MagSafe accessory, the "Snap Flow," introduces this unique functionality, combining a slim, magnetic origami kickstand with a paper pad and a cleverly designed ballpoint pen that folds into a compact prism shape.

The Snap Flow accessory transforms your iPhone into a modern clipboard, allowing you to take handwritten notes while using your device. For those moments when digital apps feel cumbersome for quickly jotting down ideas, the Snap Flow offers a refreshing alternative to capture your thoughts the old-fashioned way.

This innovative accessory features refillable notepad paper, a clip for attaching to-do lists, and a "folder" section to store important notes. The Snap Flow also doubles as a kickstand, propping up either your iPhone or the paper pad for easy viewing of your notes.

Moft's Snap Flow has already garnered significant support, raising over $100,000 on Kickstarter, far surpassing its initial $10,000 goal. Early backers can purchase the accessory for $39, a 20% discount off the future retail price of $49. The company plans to begin shipping Kickstarter orders in September.

While some may still prefer the digital convenience of apps like Notes, Moft's Snap Flow provides a unique blend of analogue and digital note-taking. For those who appreciate the tactile experience of writing with pen and paper, this accessory offers a practical and nostalgic solution. If Moft eventually creates a sticky note version, it might even convert more users to this hybrid approach.