Unbox & Discover 2023: Get ready for a ‘More WOW than Ever’ Experience
Samsung India is all set to host a mega event to launch its new Neo QLED TV lineup in India at the Samsung Opera House, Bengaluru, tomorrow. The 2023 lineup of the Neo QLED TVs will guarantee a ‘More WOW than Ever’ experience and strengthen the brand’s pinnacle position in offering immersive 8K content.
The latest range comes with a host of new and exciting features, such as the world’s first PANTONE validation, built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding, IoT-enabled sensors, and multiple sustainability initiatives, among others, which promise a holistic, premium device experience for consumers.
In a major milestone, Samsung is geared up to raise the innovation bar for what’s an invincible force at the grand launch tomorrow. The event will commence at 11:55 a.m. IST and will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung’s YouTube Channel.
Tune in to any of the platforms to be the first to witness the magnificence of Samsung’s new Neo QLED televisions.