Vivo V30 and V30 Pro Launched: Specifications, Price, and Availability

Vivo has unveiled the eagerly awaited Vivo V30 series in India, aiming to redefine the mid-premium smartphone market. The launch marks the successor to the global V29 series, introducing two variants - V30 and V30 Pro, equipped with Zeiss co-engineered cameras previously exclusive to flagship models. Here's a comprehensive overview of both smartphones.



Vivo V30 Specifications

The Vivo V30 boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display offering FHD+ resolution (2800×1260) with a remarkable 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,800 nits. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, it accommodates up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. Fuelled by a robust 5,000 mAh battery with AAW fast charging support, it operates on Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14.

The camera setup comprises a triple-lens system featuring a 50 MP primary shooter with optical image stabilization, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP bokeh camera. Selfie enthusiasts can delight in the 50 MP front camera.

Vivo V30 Pro Specifications

The Vivo V30 Pro shares similarities with its counterpart, boasting a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Dimensity 8200 chipset, it offers up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. It houses a robust 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and runs on Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14.

In the optics department, it features a 50 MP Sony IMX920 primary camera, complemented by a 50 MP portrait lens and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, users can utilize the 50 MP front camera with various modes and features.

Vivo V30 and V30 Pro: Price and Offers in India

The Vivo V30 is available in three variants: 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 33,999, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage at Rs 35,999, and the top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant at Rs 37,999.

The Vivo V30 Pro starts at Rs 41,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 46,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant. Sales commence on March 14 with enticing offers, including up to 10% off using SBI and HDFC cards, no-cost EMI options, and a Rs 4,000 exchange bonus.