Vivo Warns the Risks of UV-Cured Screen Protectors; Check Vivo's Recommendations

Vivo has released an important safety notice to mobile phone users on the dangers of UV-cured tempered glass screen protectors. The glass screen protectors are most popular for curved screens, where UV glue is used for secure adhesion. These protectors provide great edge-to-edge coverage, but improper installation and low-quality materials can damage your phone's performance and durability.

Threats of Using UV-Cured Screen Protectors

Vivo highlighted a few problems that could occur in the application of UV glue incorrectly:

Aesthetic and Material Damage: UV glue can harm materials like leather battery covers, causing bulges or peeling, and may lead to paint chipping on the camera frame.

Air Bubble Issues: During application, air bubbles can force glue into sensitive areas such as receivers or side buttons, which can create noise or serve as an operational issue.

Audio Interference: The sound output will become distorted or muffled if it covers the speaker hole.

Button Malfunctions: Adhesive may seep through side buttons and make them sticky, unusable, or sticking and malfunctioning.

SIM Tray and Water Resistance Issues: If glue enters the SIM tray, it can complicate insertion and removal while compromising the phone's water-resistant seals.

Vivo emphasized that damages caused by improper installation, especially by unauthorized technicians, are not covered under the warranty.

Vivo's Recommendations for Protection

Vivo recommends applying authentic screen protectors obtained at its authorized service centres to protect your smartphone. The protectors are custom-designed for each Vivo model, ensuring perfect fitting and maximum protection.

For users choosing UV-cured tempered glass, Vivo advises extra precautions during installation:

Cover sensitive areas like the receiver, side buttons, and SIM tray with the sealing film provided in the packaging.

Avoid applying excessive glue and ensure even spreading to prevent seepage.

Seek professional assistance from authorized service centres to minimize risks.

Why You Should Act Now

Although UV-cured screen protectors add extra shine and feel to the phone, the risks of improper installation outweigh the benefits. Original accessories and adherence to Vivo guidelines ensure protection against long-term damage while maintaining performance and looks. Stay alert and instead opt for safety over shortcuts that will keep your Vivo smartphone in perfect condition.