We Founder Circle supports inspiring and ambitious entrepreneurs: Gaurav VK Singhvi, Co-Founder

We Founder Circle is a startup ecosystem enabler that supports and benefits the community through early-stage identification, continuous support, and investment opportunities for founders. They proactively identify and support talented individuals, offering capital visibility and continued investment if milestones are met. The platform provides multi-stages support and investment, seamlessly transitioning startups through various stages. The organization's effective integration of technology enhances platform efficiency and access to opportunities for community members. In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, Gaurav VK Singhvi, Co-founder of We Founder Circle, share all about the No. 1 Angel Investor Network of India –We Founder Circle and what differentiates them from other global investment and networking platforms. They prioritize community building and networking, both digitally and physically, to foster connections and collaborations within the startup ecosystem.



How do We Founder Circle differentiate itself from other global investmentand networking platforms?

3. Community Building and Networking: Founder Circleprioritizes community building and networking, both digitally and physically,to create a strong and diverse community across India and globally, fosteringconnections and collaborations within the ecosystem.

2. Multi-Stage Support and Investment: Our platform offerssynchronized support and investment throughout a startup's journey, from thecampus seed stage to Evolvex. Startups are transitioned into curated venturesas they progress, ensuring access to the right funding and growth opportunitiesat each stage.

1. Identifying and Supporting Founders: We proactivelyidentify and support talented founders, even during their campus years, offeringearly-stage support and investment opportunities. Founders are assured that ifwe demonstrate progress and meet milestones, continued investment will beprovided, fostering trust and partnership within the community.

We Founder Circle is an essential part of the startupecosystem, benefiting the community by providing early-stage identification,continuous support, and investment opportunities to founders. Our platformdelivers value through various means:

We Founder Circle, has supported various innovative businessmodels within the EV, Agritech, Healthcare, and Fintech sectors. Examplesinclude Oben, Zypp, Evify, and Kazam in EV; Growit and Humus in Agritech;Ayushpay, Yogify, and Glamyo in Healthcare; and YPay, Microfinance, andBanksathi in Fintech. Our commitment to fostering innovation and supportingdisruptive startups showcases their dedication to reshaping industries anddriving positive change. These examples highlight our commitment to fosteringinnovation and supporting disruptive business models that have the potential toreshape industries and drive positive change.

Our operations are built on three foundational pillars:community building, compliance, and technology. Through digital and physicalchannels, we have reached out to various regions across India, fostering aninclusive community that includes tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4 cities, alongsidetier 1 cities and global capitals. We take regulatory compliance seriously and ensure allour operations adhere to the necessary frameworks. Leveraging technologyeffectively, we enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our processes whileremaining compliant. At We Founder Circle, we are committed to revolutionizingthe startup ecosystem and providing unparalleled support to founders andinvestors worldwide.

To facilitate the funding process, we have invstt.com, ourcutting-edge investment platform, which simplifies early-stage investing andstreamlines the funding process. We offer two funds - the Invstt Trust Fund,registered with SEBI as an Angel Fund, and the GIFT City Fund, catering toglobal investors exploring opportunities in the Indian startup ecosystem. Another crucial aspect of We Founder Circle is AvinyaVentures, our SEBI-registered venture capital fund, which supports and investsin innovative ideas across various sectors.

As the co-founder of We Founder Circle, I am proud to saythat we differentiate ourselves from other global investment and networkingplatforms through our unique approach. Our multi-stage startup ecosystem andinvestment platform empower founders and investors in the global startuplandscape, offering unparalleled support and opportunities throughout theirjourney. At We Founder Circle, we begin with Evolvex, aground-breaking program that identifies and nurtures quality founders rightfrom the early stages, even during their university years. We provide campusseed funding and a strategic accelerator program to help promising startups kickstart their entrepreneurial endeavours.

How do We FounderCircle ensure the selection and support of women entrepreneurs within its portfolio?

At We Founder Circle, we ensure the selection and support ofwomen entrepreneurs within our portfolio without imposing quotas or deliberateplanning. Upon reflecting on our investment journey, we discovered thatapproximately 25 per cent of the companies we invested in have women founders orco-founders, which we find to be a significant and positive number. We firmlybelieve in treating all founders equally, regardless of gender, basing our selectionprocess on merit and potential. Our curation and investment decisions areunbiased, and we take pride in not differentiating between genders. While weare not specifically focused on women founders, we are thrilled that our fairapproach has led to funding women-led startups. We anticipate the number ofwomen-led startups in our portfolio will continue to grow, and we remaincommitted to supporting women founders and entrepreneurs. The evolvingentrepreneurial landscape provides greater opportunities and support for women,and we are excited about the progress we have made thus far.

What strategies or initiatives have We Founder Circle implemented to foster the growth and development of startups in tier 2/3/4 cities?

As the co-founder of We Founder Circle, we recognized theimmense potential for capital and investment opportunities in Tier 2, Tier 3,and Tier 4 cities collectively known as Bharat. However, we also noticed a lackof awareness and education regarding early-stage investing and the startupecosystem in these regions. We took proactive steps over the past 30 months to bridge this gap. We conducted master classes in approximately 50 citiesacross Bharat, providing valuable insights on early-stage investing, portfolioapproaches, capital allocation strategies, and more. These classes empower investors and founders, preparing them for growth and success. Additionally, weorganized university startup mixers, facilitating networking opportunitiesand collaboration between aspiring founders and investors. As a result of these efforts, more than 50 per cent of ourcommunity's investors now come from these regions. We are actively empoweringentrepreneurs and investors in Bharat, creating opportunities for startupgrowth, and fostering an inclusive startup ecosystem.

How do We FounderCircle's domestic fund for Indian investors differ from its cross-border fund in GIFT City for overseas investors regarding structure and objectives?

We Founder Circle offers two distinct funds with differentstructures and objectives to cater to the needs of Indian and overseasinvestors.

The first fund is a domestic fund approved by the Securitiesand Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an angel fund which is now having almostmore than 600 LPs. It allows Indian investors to participate in the domesticstartup ecosystem and supports startups in raising capital. The primaryobjective of this fund is to facilitate investments within India, providing aregulated and compliant platform for both founders and investors.

The second fund is the cross-border fund based in GIFT City.This fund enables investments both into and out of India. It caters to overseasinvestors interested in the Indian startup ecosystem and Indianinvestors seeking opportunities abroad. The cross-border fund allows forcross-border transactions and provides a platform for investors to accessglobal startup opportunities while still adhering to regulatory compliance.

Both funds operate as Category I angel funds and prioritizeregulatory compliance and investor protection. By offering these two funds, WeFounder Circle is unique in the ecosystem, providing a comprehensive platformthat benefits investors from both domestic and international perspectives.

Provide insights intothe investment criteria and evaluation process employed by We Founder Circle for selecting startups to invest in.

At We Founder Circle, our investment criteria and evaluationprocess revolve around the concept of founder-market fit. We believe that thefounder's ability to execute their ideas is paramount, especially in the earlystages of a company where traditional metrics may be limited.

When evaluating startups, we focus on four key aspects contributing to a founder's ability to execute effectively. These aspects areknowledge, experience, passion, and attitude. A founder who possesses acombination of these qualities is more likely to be qualified as a capable anddriven entrepreneur.

Furthermore, we consider the market size and potential forgrowth. A large market is essential for any investment decision, as it providesthe opportunity for substantial returns.

As an active angel network, we work closely with founders,supporting and guiding them to enhance their abilities. While our evaluation processemphasizes founder-market fit, we understand that each startup is unique, andwe take a comprehensive approach to evaluate its potential.

What factors contributed to We Founder Circle's decision to expand its investments from 53 startups to a target of 200 startups in the coming year?

We Founder Circle's decision to expand its investments from53 startups to a target of 200 startups in the coming year is driven by severalkey factors.

Firstly, our confidence stems from the foundation we havebuilt through integrating new tools, regulatory compliance, and developing a strong ecosystem. By leveraging these resources, we arewell-positioned for expansion.

In the calendar year of 2022, we successfully completed 71deals, demonstrating our ability to identify and invest in promising startups.As we look to the current calendar year, 2023, we are already witnessingremarkable progress and a substantial increase in our investment activity. Withthe completion of our infrastructure-building efforts over the past 30 months,we are now fully prepared to scale up and seize new opportunities. Ourestimation for this year is highly optimistic, with a significant improvementover the previous year's performance.

Therefore, we are committed to expanding our investmentportfolio significantly, aiming to close no fewer than 200 deals in theupcoming year. This ambitious goal reflects our confidence in our capabilities,resources, and the potential of the startup ecosystem.

How do We FounderCircle envision the role of technology in enabling and enhancing the global investment and networking platform it is building?

At We Founder Circle, we firmly believe that technology is pivotal in enabling and enhancing the global investment andnetworking platform we are building. We see the future of investing deeplyintertwined with technology, and we are actively leveraging its potential todrive innovation and growth.

At Invstt.com, our tech-enabled platform brings together twofunds, Invstt Trust and the GIFT City regulated fund, marking the intersectionof technology and the investment landscape. These funds, driven by advancedtechnology, are crucial in ensuring regulatory compliance and providingseamless investment experiences.

The community we have cultivated, spanning across India andworldwide, has been made possible by leveraging technology. Our digitalplatform and tools have enabled us to connect with investors and entrepreneurs,transcending geographical boundaries. This connectivity, facilitated bytechnology, has paved the way for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and theexpansion of our ecosystem. Looking ahead, we areexcited about the prospects technology brings. It will continue to drive ourgrowth and scalability.

What's your take on Generative AI, and would you be willing to suggest your portfolio companies adopt generative AI-based technologies?

Generative AI holds tremendous business potential intoday's fast-paced and ever-evolving world. It is an innovative technology thatcan significantly enhance productivity and efficiency in various industries.However, it is crucial to use it judiciously and strike a balance between itsusage and preserving human creativity.

Generative AI-based technologies can be incredibly valuabletools for founders and entrepreneurs. By delegating certain activities to thesetechnologies, they can reduce resource utilization on tasks that don'tnecessarily require their personal views and creativity. This, in turn, frees uptime and energy for focusing on other critical aspects of their business. Itssmart utilization can empower founders to optimize resource allocation. By incorporating generative AI, founders can leverage itscapabilities to stay at the forefront of innovation. It can harness its powerto adapt to the rapidly changing business landscape and the evolving needs ofits customers.