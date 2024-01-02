WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why

WhatsApp took decisive action against online scams in India, resulting in the banning of over 71 lakh accounts in November 2023. The surge in online scams prompted the Indian government to intervene, urging WhatsApp to address the issue promptly.

In compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, WhatsApp released a report disclosing its record-breaking actions in India. The messaging platform banned 71 lakh suspicious accounts, with 19,54,000 accounts being proactively banned between November 1 and November 30, even before user reports were received. The monthly compliance report indicated that WhatsApp, boasting a user base of over 500 million in India, handled 8,841 complaint reports during November. "Accounts actioned" refers to the corrective measures taken by WhatsApp, including either banning accounts or reinstating previously banned accounts based on the actions taken.

WhatsApp's user-safety report provided insights into user complaints and the corresponding platform actions. The company outlined preventive measures and introduced the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) to address concerns raised by Indian social media users regarding content and other issues.

The GAC, a newly established panel, handles appeals from users contesting decisions made by social media platforms. WhatsApp reiterated its commitment to preventing abuse, relying on a dedicated team of professionals, including engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology development.

In a related development, WhatsApp users on Android will face a significant change, as chat backups will no longer be free. Google, which has allowed users to back up their WhatsApp conversations on Google Drive without impacting their 15GB free data allowance, will implement changes in the first half of the year. Chat backups will start contributing to users' Google Drive storage limits, affecting those reliant on the free 15GB quota. Users safeguarding memories and conversations through Google Drive will need to consider investing in additional storage through WhatsApp with Google One, aligning Android practices with iPhone's iCloud storage limitations.

Google One, offering subscription plans associated with Google Drive, presents users with three main plans on a monthly or annual basis. This strategic move aims to manage storage constraints and aligns Android practices with established norms in the realm of cloud storage. As a result, WhatsApp users on Android will need to navigate these changes and explore the available options for securing their data effectively.