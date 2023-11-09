WhatsApp Rolls Out Protect IP Address on Calls Feature; How to Enable it

Meta developers have embarked on a mission to introduce many new features to WhatsApp . After years of waiting, the platform finally implemented the capacity to share photos and videos in HD resolution. It was recently revealed that WhatsApp could allow users to create alternative profiles, and even tested the feature. And now, WhatsApp could introduce one more feature that increases your privacy and makes your user experience more secure. Find details.

WhatsApp Latest Feature

In a blog post, WhatsApp revealed that calls on the platform use peer-to-peer connections, ensuring faster data transfers and, as a result, the best possible audio quality. However, it has one major drawback: it requires users to reveal their IP addresses to each other. This means that some of your data, such as data provider and geographic location, is visible to the other participants.

To improve this, WhatsApp has introduced a new privacy setting called "Protect IP address on calls." Instead of a P2P connection, your calls are transmitted through a server, meaning your IP addresses are masked and not visible to other participants. While group calls have always been transmitted through a server, that wasn't the case for individual calls, but not anymore.

WhatsApp said, "We introduced a new feature on WhatsApp that allows you to protect your IP address during calls. With this feature enabled, all your calls will be relayed through WhatsApp's servers, ensuring that other parties in the call cannot see your IP address and subsequently deduce your general geographical location. This new feature provides an additional layer of privacy and security particularly geared towards our most privacy-conscious users."

The "Protect IP Address on Calls" feature is gradually rolling out to Android and iOS users, so you may not see it on your device immediately.

How to Enable Protect IP Address on Calls

1. Go to WhatsApp and open Settings.

2. Tap Privacy and then Advanced.

3. Find the protected IP address in the calling option and enable it.