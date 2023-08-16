WhatsApp to allow users to create stickers using new Generative-AI

AI is bringing a new revolution to the tech industry. Big tech giants like Microsoft and Google are working on various AI models and features to improve their platforms. Mark Zuckerberg's goal is not far behind either. While focusing on several projects based on machine learning and AI, the company is reportedly planning to bring a new AI feature to WhatsApp.

The Meta instant messaging app is reportedly testing a new AI feature allowing users to create custom stickers using text-based commands. The function will be similar to current generative AI models, such as DALL-E or OpenAI's Midjoruney. As per a report by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is currently rolling out the new AI feature to some Android WhatsApp beta program users with version 2.23.17.14.

While the feature is currently in testing, users will see a dialogue in their sticker panel informing them of the new option once it's rolled out to everyone. In addition, a button will be available to generate these stickers. A screenshot shared by the website reveals how the new AI feature will work. Users must tap the button to create AI-generated stickers to use the feature. Then they'll enter a message, such as "a cat in a hat" or "a dog playing fetch." WhatsApp will then generate a series of stickers that closely resemble the message. If a user likes any of the results, they can tap on it to send them to the conversation they're currently in.

Also, the stickers generated with the new AI-powered feature will be easily recognizable to the recipient. This could be a watermark, like the Bing tag Microsoft adds to images, or something else. It will become clear once the feature rolls out to everyone. The report also suggests that the AI-powered stickers will be generated using secure technology provided by Meta. However, which generative AI model WhatsApp has chosen for this feature needs to be made clear. However, the feature is expected to be valuable as it allows users to create essential and custom images that can be shared as stickers with their contacts or WhatsApp groups, thus adding a unique touch to their conversations.

Regarding privacy concerns, some users may use the power of AI to create inappropriate or harmful stickers. WhatsApp also plans to allow users to report such stickers. Meanwhile, it still needs to be clarified what additional layers of protection the platform will provide.