WhatsApp to introduce 'View Once' mode for voice messages

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a feature allowing iOS and Android users to designate voice memos as “view once,” similar to the existing feature for other media types. This feature is currently in beta testing and is expected to be available to a broader user base in the near future.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is introducing a new privacy feature for its beta users, introducing self-destructing voice notes. Currently, WhatsApp users can select the “view once” option when sharing images and videos with their contacts on the app. Now, this same feature will be extended to voice memos.

The feature is said to be coming to specific beta testers using WhatsApp beta for Android via the Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS via the TestFlight app. Versions eligible to enable 'view once' mode for audio messages include WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.15 and 2.23.22.4, while on iOS, WhatsApp beta 23.21.1.73 is the supported version for this update.

WABetaInfo also provided screenshots of the feature under test, showing the recognizable "view once" icon within the voice message chat interface. By tapping this icon, users can send the voice memo in “view once” mode. Voice memos sent with this feature enabled cannot be played, saved, or shared.

To recall, WhatsApp has also announced plans to roll out a passwordless passcode feature for Android users. This initiative is designed to strengthen security and convenience by eliminating the requirement for conventional two-factor SMS authentication, which can be insecure and inconvenient.

In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the company mentioned: "Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys. Only your face, fingerprint, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account."

Although the access keys underwent initial testing within the WhatsApp beta channel, they are now ready to be released to the general user base. However, more information currently needs to be available regarding including WhatsApp passcodes for iPhone users.