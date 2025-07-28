WhatsApp to Soon Let Users Import Profile Photos from Facebook and Instagram

In a move aimed at making user experience more seamless across its platforms, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow Android users to import their profile pictures directly from Facebook or Instagram. This eliminates the need to download images manually from other platforms to use as a display picture on WhatsApp.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, this upcoming functionality is currently being tested through the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.21.23. As per reports, users who have access to this version can already spot new options under the profile settings. In addition to the existing sources for setting a display photo — like camera, gallery, avatar, and Meta AI — two new options, Facebook and Instagram, have been added to the list.

Until now, users who wanted to use a photo from their Facebook or Instagram profiles on WhatsApp had to go through a tedious process. This involved saving the image to their phone’s gallery first and then uploading it manually to WhatsApp. The new feature aims to simplify this process and create a unified identity across Meta-owned platforms.

The update is part of Meta’s ongoing efforts to integrate its apps more closely. The feature works through Meta's Accounts Centre, a unified system that allows users to manage their profiles, logins, and content across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Users who wish to import their profile photos from other platforms will first need to link their WhatsApp account with their Meta account via this centre.

The functionality will be accessible directly from the profile section under WhatsApp settings. Users simply need to tap on their current profile picture and choose either Facebook or Instagram to import a new one. However, it’s worth noting that the feature will not be enabled by default. Users will have to manually opt in by linking their accounts through the Accounts Centre.

This approach ensures that users have control over their cross-platform presence. Even with tighter integration, WhatsApp will maintain its end-to-end encryption and other existing privacy measures. The platform has reassured users that their privacy will not be compromised and the import feature will only apply to profile photos, not chats or contact data.

While this functionality is still under development, only a limited group of users enrolled in the Google Play Beta Programme currently have access to it. Meta has yet to announce a public rollout date, but the feature is expected to be part of a future update for Android users.

By allowing easier profile syncing across apps, WhatsApp is inching closer toward a more interconnected and user-friendly experience within the Meta ecosystem — a move that many frequent users of all three platforms will likely welcome.