WhatsApp update: Search messages by date; How it works

WhatsApp is rolling out new updates for its Android and iOS users. In the latest 23.1.75 update, the platform meta-property introduces new features that will improve the user interface and make the messaging experience easier. The new features available in the new update include the message yourself feature, search by date feature, drag and drop image sharing features, etc.

The new update highlights two features: search by date and drag and drop to share documents, images, and videos from other applications. According to Whatsapp's description of the new version, users can search for a particular message by jumping to a certain date by calendar. "Search by date" is now supported by chat search. Tap "Search" on contact or group information and select the "calendar" icon to switch to date picker," reads WhatsApp's description of the latest version update.

How to use the WhatsApp date search function:

- Open WhatsApp and go to the chat window where you want to search for a message from a specific date.

- Now tap on the search prompt. You will find a calendar icon in the right corner of the search bar.

- Touch the calendar icon and select the year and month you want to scroll back to find the message.

- Tap "Skip to date", and WhatsApp will take you back to the specific messages on the selected date.

Now, WhatsApp also allows users to drag any media from other apps and drop it directly into the WhatsApp chat window. "You can now use drag & drop to share images, videos and documents from other apps (example: Safari, Photos, Files) to WhatsApp chat," the description reads.

These features are now available in new updates or will be available soon in future updates.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp also plans to allow users to share photos of the original quality soon. As per a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp will add a photo quality option to allow users to select the photo size they want to send. The new icon for photo quality will be located at the top of the screen, along with drawing and other tools. WhatsApp currently compresses the image or media quality, but with the new update, users will not have to compromise on image quality.