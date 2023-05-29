WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to allow screen sharing during video calls

WhatsApp has been offering a video calling service for a while, but the feature is primarily straightforward and essential in functionality. This will change soon with a critical update. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a screen-sharing option during video calls already offered by video conferencing platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. With screen sharing, the host can display the content on their screen with others. It could be beneficial during office meetings.

The post states the feature is available to WhatsApp app testers on the Android beta channel. Beta testers should ensure they are using the 2.23.11.19 beta version of the app. iOS app testers will likely receive the feature later. WhatsApp may also consider adding the option to the desktop app and the WhatsApp web version.

WaBetaInfo has also shared screenshots of how the feature works. WhatsApp has added a new screen-sharing button in a tray at the bottom. The button is located next to the video and audio mute buttons. Once users click the screen sharing option, they will see a quick read:

"WhatsApp will have access to all of the information that is visible on your screen or played from your device while recording or casting. This includes information such as passwords, payment details, photos, messages, and audio that you play."

The report notes that users will have complete control over the screen-sharing feature, which is typical of any other video conferencing app. It means users can stop screen sharing whenever they want. WhatsApp users may need to grant additional permissions to use the option.

While WhatsApp is not a direct competitor to Google Meet or Microsoft Teams, the feature could be a game changer as the messaging app has a large user base in India. WhatsApp is also free, while other office-focused apps, including Slack, require a subscription to work efficiently.

Screen sharing could be very effective as WhatsApp now has channels to manage groups and support video calls with up to 32 members. This is a good number for quick team meetings. The report does not indicate the details of the screen-sharing deployment for all WhatsApp users.



