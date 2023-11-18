Who Is Mira Murati, The 34-Year-Old Engineer Now Leading OpenAI

Promoted to the role of Chief Technology Officer in May 2022, Mira Murati, 34, has been instrumental in steering OpenAI's strategy to test its tools publicly. She has effectively operated as the company's head of operations, according to current and former employees. She ensured timely development of ChatGPT versions by the engineering team, managed OpenAI's relationship with Microsoft, an investor and partner deploying its technology, and played a pivotal role in shaping the company's artificial intelligence policy in Washington and Europe. While advancements in AI research, particularly in understanding natural language processing and computer vision, have been ongoing for a decade, much of the breakthroughs were confined within the tech giants' secretive projects.

"She has a demonstrated ability to assemble teams with technical expertise, commercial acumen and a deep appreciation for the importance of mission," Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, wrote in a piece about her for Time magazine. "As a result, Mira has helped build some of the most exciting AI technologies we've ever seen."

OpenAI, under Mira Murati's leadership, translates academic research into practical products, making AI more accessible. This approach, combined with a team of top-notch academics, has sparked widespread public interest in AI.

Now, let us know a bit more about Mira Murati: