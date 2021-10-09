World's No.1 DLP Projector Optoma Expresses Gratitude towards Partners amid COVID Times; Hosts 'Optoma Max'

New Delhi: Optoma Corporation, world's No.1 DLP projector brand and a leading designer of projection products organised its preferred channel partner's and dealers' meet 'Optoma Max' at Courtyard by Marriott in Ahmedabad. Through this event Optoma expressed gratitude towards its channel partners for their contribution for the company's growth in India. Channel partners from across Gujarat attended the meet where dealers and network partners were applauded for their consistent support especially during the pandemic. Optoma office bearers, retailers, vendors, distributors and network partners were present at the preferred channel partner meet.



The Taiwan-headquartered projector firm Optoma Corporation has become the top DLP projector brand in India with close to 25% of the market share by end of July 2021. The company now plans to aggressively tap the home projector segment, ProAV and education projector category with an array of new product launches for these categories in the coming months.

In 2020, Optoma doubled its market share in India despite the spread of pandemic. Optoma held the leading position throughout the year. Interestingly, Optoma is the only projector brand to have reflected the growth trend in 2020 with doubling of market share in ProAV & Home Segment.

Expressing his views, Vijay Sharma, Country Head India, Optoma Corporation, said, "The get-together event was organised to thank our partners and dealers who worked dedicatedly with the company in difficult times. Last year was really challenging for all of us but I am happy that we,as a unit,registered substantial growth in 2020 despite COVID related restrictions. Now, as market leaders, we aim to capture a bigger chunk in the Indian projector and flat panel market in 2021. We are focusing aggressively on development of innovative products as per demand in the domestic market."

Optoma is known for its commitment towards the Indian market and launched a number of projection products in 2021 since January. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and product design, the company launched the True 4K UHD 33 and UHD 35 Projectors. Powered with revolutionary Texas Instrument's 4K UHD DLP Chipset and a high performance video processing technology, UHD 33 and 35 enrich the visual experience while watching a movie and sport. Optoma also presented a 4K UHD high brightness home cinema projector ZK750 this year which received rave response from tech experts and cinema lovers.

In the Flat Panel category, Optoma has launched a new Creative Touch 5 series of interactive flat panel displays in India. Equipped with 4K UHD resolution and up to 20-point multi-touch capabilities, Optoma interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs).

About Optoma

Optoma is a world leading designer and manufacturer of projection and audio products for business, education, professional audio/video and home entertainment. With our business philosophy of dedication, professionalism and efficiency which bring synergy to corporate vision, comprehensive product categories and flexible marketing strategy, Optoma has received global recognition from customers and media.

Vertically-integrated with its parent company, Coretronic Group, Optoma has focused on projection system development and marketing since it was established. With full competence of resource distribution and control in the value added chain, Optoma is the true pioneer in the world of projection technology.

The extensive product range includes projectors for portable, fixed installation and home theatre segments. Committed to fully serve the business/education, home, mobile/entertainment, Optoma is devoted to make your business more efficient, learning more attractive, and life more enjoyable. The Optoma Group has continental headquarters in Asia, Europe, and USA.