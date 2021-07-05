Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra to get an ultra-limited launch in India

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra will finally go on sale in India in limited quantities. Xiaomi announced its latest flagship smartphone in March, but it has been nearly impossible to buy one outside of China since then. The phone instantly sold out in the UK in May, suggesting minimal stock, and last month Xiaomi said the Indian launch would get delayed "due to circumstances beyond our control."



Now Xiaomi has announced how Indian citizens can buy one, provided they are willing to go through some hurdles. First, customers should purchase an "ultra gift card" for Rs.1,999 (~ $ 27) on the Mi.com website, which can then be redeemed for the price of the Mi 11 Ultra and includes some bonuses like two free screen replacements.

The Mi 11 Ultra itself starts at Rs. 69,999 (~ $ 940) in India. Xiaomi has not said how long the gift cards will be available, how many phones will be available for purchase, or when they will ship, but describes the launch as a "limited quantity sale."



Xiaomi's main selling point for the Mi 11 Ultra over its non-ultra sibling is a completely new camera system. The main camera has a large 50-megapixel 1 / 1.12-inch sensor, and there are also 48-megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto modules. All of this is housed in a gigantic camera-top complete with a secondary OLED screen that can serve as a viewfinder.