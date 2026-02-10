YouTube Music Limits Free Lyrics Access, Pushes Users Toward Premium Plans

YouTube Music appears to be tightening the screws on free users, introducing fresh limits that could soon make even basic features part of its paid subscription model. The latest change making waves among listeners involves access to song lyrics — something many once considered standard and free.

According to multiple user reports, the app has begun limiting how often free users can view lyrics while listening to songs. Once that cap is reached, a prompt encourages them to subscribe to YouTube Music Premium for continued access. For a feature that feels simple and informational rather than premium, the move has sparked visible frustration online.

The message being displayed on the app reads that users only get a limited number of lyric views and must upgrade to Premium for more. Reading lyrics may not be everyone’s primary use case, but many see it as a basic companion to music streaming. Putting a paywall around it has left some users feeling that free services are slowly shrinking.

This strategy isn’t entirely new in the streaming world. Rival Spotify previously experimented with restricting lyrics for free users as well. The backlash was swift, forcing the platform to reconsider and eventually roll back parts of the decision. Observers say YouTube Music may face similar pushback if the rollout expands globally.

At the heart of this shift is a broader business reality. Streaming platforms are constantly looking for ways to convert free users into paying subscribers. With rising licensing costs, infrastructure spending, and competition, companies are increasingly monetising features that were once complimentary. However, users may not always welcome these changes, especially in price-sensitive markets like India, where ad-supported free versions remain highly popular.

Many listeners in such regions tolerate advertisements but hesitate to pay monthly subscriptions. If more everyday tools move behind paywalls, some could reconsider how they consume music altogether — from switching apps to downloading songs offline or returning to traditional formats.

At the same time, YouTube continues expanding in other directions. The company has been heavily promoting AI-powered enhancements, including automatic dubbing for videos. This feature now supports over 27 languages and is expected to reach a much wider audience, helping content cross language barriers more easily. While innovation is accelerating, the monetisation of small features risks overshadowing these improvements.

For now, the lyrics restriction appears to be rolling out gradually, with wider availability expected in the coming weeks or months. Whether it becomes permanent may depend on how strongly users react.

As streaming platforms chase profits, they walk a fine line between growth and goodwill. For many listeners, paying for lyrics may be a step too far.