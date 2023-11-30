Zoom launches Zoom Surveys to help teams maximize productivity

Zoom launched Zoom Surveys, giving users the ability to quickly create and edit surveys and polls and easily share them with employees, customers, and more, both in and out of Zoom Meetings. Now, with Surveys, users can interact with their audience via a link and collect aggregated results at no additional cost for Zoom One and Zoom Contact Center customers.

“People have different workstyles and meeting styles, and we wanted to make it easier for our customers to interact with their entire audience, not just those who attend meetings,” said Darin Brown, Head of Product, Productivity Applications at Zoom. “With Surveys, users can easily get a quick pulse on whatever issue they need from those who matter most, without having to call an unnecessary meeting to discuss.”

Reduce toggle tax and enhance productivity

According to the Harvard Business Review, people lose hours a week toggling between applications. Surveys was built so that users could easily access a surveys and polls solution from within the Zoom platform, helping users cut back on toggle tax and increase productivity by eliminating unnecessary apps and bringing survey data into one central digital library.

Seamless integration in the Zoom platform

With Surveys, users can build, edit, and share surveys and polls during or after meetings, webinars, or via a simple link, all while working out of the Zoom platform that users are already familiar with. Integration into the Zoom client enables users to thread projects easily into their existing workflows and also extend engagement beyond meetings and webinars. For instance, users can schedule surveys and polls for automatic delivery to meeting attendees, and contact centre supervisors can use it to help evaluate agent performance or customer satisfaction.

Additionally, because Surveys can also be shared via a link, data collection is simple and streamlined; any user can use Surveys for their specific needs, such as event organizers collecting dietary preferences and t-shirt sizes from attendees, or managers interested in insights into employee engagement.

Key features available now

Zoom Surveys provides users with core survey functionality without the need to toggle between different applications. Key features include: