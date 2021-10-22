100-bed modular hospital for children opened in Narayanpet

Narayanpet: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has virtually inaugurated a 100-bed modular hospital exclusive for children in Narayanpet on Thursday. This is first of its kind hospital for children established in the entire State after Niloufer Children's hospital in Hyderabad. The hospital was set up in collaboration with Wells Fargo India, Government of Telangana and United Way of Bangalore, an NGO.

Minister KTR said Wells Fargo India, an NRI organisation came forward to provide 100-bed modular set up in Narayanpet and this facility was set up as an extension to the main hospital building. At the same time, it will help the hospital to overcome shortage of beds in the district hospital and to provide isolation units to Covid patients. In future, this modular set up will be used as women and childcare, palliative care, diabetic care and blood bank.

MP Manne Srinivas Reddy and MLA Rajender Reddy were present at the inaugural function. Sridhar Chunduri, Enterprise Functions Technology & Site Lead Hyderabad; Wells Fargo India Philippines, Rajesh Krishnan, United Way of Bangalore and others were present on the occasion.

The setting up of the hospital was facilitated by the initiative taken by Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, as part of corporate social responsibility.

Sridhar Chunduri, Enterprise Functions Technology & Site Lead Hyderabad, Wells Fargo India Philippines, said that they are proud and happy satisfied to be a part of this healthcare facility to the poor people of Narayanpeta district.

District Collector Harichandana supported the project and Hospital Superintendent Dr Mallikarjun took special initiative. MLA S Rajender Reddy has contributed for providing basic infrastructure and striving to provide more beds and more infrastructure to the hospital.