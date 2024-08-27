100 Young India Integrated Residential Schools soon

Hyderabad: The state government would soon set up Young India Integrated Residential schools in over 100 Assembly constituencies on the lines of Young India skill development, Young India Sports training centres in order to bring drastic changes in the field of education.

Addressing the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham cheque distribution programme, the Chief Minister said just as people feel proud to claim that they studied in Stanford or other such institutions, students of Telangana should also feel proud to say that they were products of the proposed residential schools. Since the government also proposes to impart training in need-based skills, it would help not only in creating a strong human resource but will also help in the growth of entrepreneurs.

The proposed schools will be provided with facilities on par with national standards so that competitive spirit among all students can be developed. This can also help many more people from the state to join the civil services, including IAS.

Spread over 20 to 25 acres, these schools will be equivalent to International Schools in Telangana and the pilot project will be coming up in Kodangal and Madhira, the constituencies of Revanth Reddy and M Bhatti Vikramarka respectively. Referring to the Skill University, Revanth said it will provide training to 20,000 people from next year. Similarly, the Young India Sports University which will start functioning from next academic year will help in producing sports persons so that they can be among the medal winners in international sports events.

The CM further announced that the government would appoint vice chancellors to all the Universities in ten to 15 days and will fill the vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff in the universities. He called upon students not to fall prey to the political machinations of the opposition which was provoking them to cancel the examinations.

The BRS when in power never bothered to hold examinations and fill the vacant posts. Now they don’t want a working government to fill the vacancies as they feel scared of the negative impact it would have on their political existence, he added.