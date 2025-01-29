11 fake doctors in Nzmd land in the TGMC soup

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has registered cases against 11 fake doctors in the unified Nizamabad district following inspections conducted in December. Among them, four individuals have been remanded by Dichpally police.

According to TGMC vice chairman Dr G Srinivas, the accused lacked the requisite qualifications to practice allopathic medicine, which mandates a minimum of MBBS degree. He stated, “Practising allopathic or modern medicine without a proper degree is a punishable offence, carrying up to one year in prison and a penalty of up to Rs five lakh.”

Cases were filed under various sections, including 319(2), 318(4) BNS (BharatiyaNyaySanhita), 20(ii), r/w 22 TMPR, 34, and 54 of the NMC Act.

The details of the accused include Boddu Venkat Reddy from Sai Srinivasa First Aid Centre, V Suresh from Gauri Shankar First Aid Centre, and M Prakash from Venkata Sai First Aid Centre, all under the jurisdiction of Banswada police station. Similarly, under Dichpally police station, the accused are R Rajasekhar of Manasa Hospital, MVenkateswar ofManikantha First Aid Centre, SDhattadri of Prashanth Clinic, and Goli Sandeep of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Clinic. Among the remanded fake doctors are Kanula Gangadhar of Sri Sai Ganga Clinic (IndalVai police station), Sura Mahesh Kumar of Sura First Aid Centre (Mukpal police station, Manchippal village), MVittalSingh of Pragati First Aid Centre, and Mallesham of Chandana Clinic (Nizamabad fifth town police station).The TGMC has urged the public to report cases of quackery. Victims can file complaints by sending the prescription, details of the fake doctor, and their address to [email protected] or WhatsApp at 9154382727. The TGMC assured complainants that their details would remain confidential.