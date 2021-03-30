15 residents of a colony test Covid +ve in Jagtial

Jagtial: MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar along with Municipal Chairperson Bhoga Shravani and councillor Varanasi Thirumalaiah visited Budugajangala Colony of 8th ward in Jagtial town on Monday, where 15 persons were tested Covid-19 positive.

Responding immediately after he came to know about this, the MLA along with public representatives, government doctors, Asha workers and municipal sanitation staff visited the houses of the affected. After inspecting the colony, he provided awareness among them about the precautions to be taken.

The MLA ordered the health officials to conduct corona tests to the family members of all those, who were tested positive, along with other people in the colony.

The health and municipal departments are on high alert and taking all kinds of measures to prevent the spread of second wave of coronavirus in the district.

After visiting the houses of corona patients, its learnt that their condition was not serious and were undergoing treatment by confining themselves under home quarantine.

MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar informed the colony people that there are Covid wards in the government hospital and appealed them to utilise the services provided by the government by visiting the hospitals if they notice any symptoms of Covid-19.

Sanjay Kumar also appealed to people, who crossed 45 years, to take Covid-19 vaccination, which is given at all government hospitals.

He warned people not to form huge gatherings during festivals and other occasions along with maintaining physical distance and wearing masks.

Municipal Vice-Chairman Goli Srinivas and Venkataiah were present along with others.