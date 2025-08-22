Live
156th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy held in Mahabubnagar
Mahabubnagar (Padmavati Colony): “We will continue the ideals of Sri Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy,” said MLA Sri Yennam Srinivas Reddy while taking part in the 156th birth anniversary celebrations on Friday.
Taking part as a chief guest at the program organised by the Palamuru Reddy Seva Samiti in Padmavathi colony, MLA Srinivas Reddy stated that the ideals of Sri Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy will be carried forward.
On this occasion, the MLA paid floral tributes at the statue of Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy located in the Green Belt area of Padmavati Colony, Mahabubnagar city.
Speaking later, he recalled that during a time when there were no facilities for poor students to study, Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy built a hostel in Hyderabad that welcomed students beyond caste and religion, making education accessible to the underprivileged. Believing that educating women would uplift society, he even established the Reddy Women’s College in Narayanguda, over a century ago.
The MLA pointed out that the Reddy Hostel built in Mahabubnagar, inspired by his vision, is now being used as a temporary building for IIIT College. Taking inspiration from his ideals, he appealed to everyone to contribute to the education fund and support the educational growth of poor students.
The program was attended by TPCC General Secretary Mithun Reddy, Rajender Reddy, Palamuru Reddy Association President Toomu Indrasena Reddy, General Secretary Vepuri Rajender Reddy, members Mallu Narsimha Reddy, Rajender Reddy, Manohar Reddy, Maddi Yadireddy, Maddi Anantha Reddy, Vithal Reddy, P. Raghurami Reddy, Saraswati, Swaroopa, Shobha, Vanaja, and many others.